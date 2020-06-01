Which MLB Team Has the Most Elite Young Talent Ahead of 2020 Season?

2 of 12

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

T-19. Seattle Mariners (18 points)

Lesser Star (High WAR): SS J.P. Crawford (2.2 sWAR)

Prospects (Lists): OF Jarred Kelenic (3), OF Julio Rodriguez (3), 1B Evan White (3), RHP Logan Gilbert (3), RHP George Kirby (1)

Though only J.P. Crawford is represented here, the Seattle Mariners also have some intriguing youngsters in the persons of outfielder Kyle Lewis and left-hander Justus Sheffield. They're also clearly high on Evan White, who signed a six-year contract before even making his debut.

T-19. Los Angeles Angels (18 points)

Lesser Stars (High WAR): RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani (4.0 rWAR), RHP Jaime Barria (2.8 rWAR)

Prospects (Lists): OF Jo Adell (3), OF Brandon Marsh (3), OF Jordyn Adams (2)

Jaime Barria has much to prove after going bust in 2019, but a healthy Shohei Ohtani is a potential superstar on the mound and in the box. And in Jo Adell, the Los Angeles Angels might have the best outfield prospect of them all.

T-17. Pittsburgh Pirates (19 points)

Lesser Star (High WAR): OF Bryan Reynolds (4.1 rWAR)

Prospects (Lists): RHP Mitch Keller (3), 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (3), SS Oneil Cruz (3), OF Travis Swaggerty (2), SS Liover Peguero (2), RHP Tahnaj Thomas (1)

By way of his .314 average and .880 OPS, Bryan Reynolds was a bright spot in the Pittsburgh Pirates' otherwise dim 2019 season. Mitch Keller also pitched much better than his 7.13 ERA would suggest, and he might not even be the best prospect in Pittsburgh's farm system.

T-17. Minnesota Twins (19 points)

Lesser Star (High WAR): 2B Luis Arraez (2.8 zWAR)

Prospects (Lists): SS Royce Lewis (3), OF Alex Kirilloff (3), OF Trevor Larnach (3), RHP Jordan Balazovic (3), RHP Jhoan Duran (2)

Though his diminutive power makes him an odd fit for the Minnesota Twins lineup, Luis Arraez hit .334 last year. And if not this year, the Twins should start harvesting the best players from their farm system no later than 2021.

T-15. Washington Nationals (21 points)

Superstar (High WAR): LF Juan Soto (5.7 zWAR)

Lesser Star (High WAR): CF Victor Robles (4.1 rWAR)

Prospects (Lists): 3B Carter Kieboom (3), SS Luis Garcia (3)

Juan Soto is one of the very best hitters in baseball, while Victor Robles might be the best defender in the league. Throw in how Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia are both well-regarded prospects and the Washington Nationals have plenty of quality to make up for their shortage of quantity.

T-15. Milwaukee Brewers (21 points)

Lesser Stars (High WAR): 2B Keston Hiura (2.5 zWAR), SS Luis Urias (2.5 zWAR), LHP Eric Lauer (2.3 fWAR), SS Orlando Arcia (2.2 rWAR)

Prospects (Lists): SS Brice Turang (1)

Granted, Orlando Arcia is now on the Milwaukee Brewers' bench after struggling in each of the last two seasons. But don't underestimate Keston Hiura and Luis Urias as a potential star duo in the middle of the infield. Likewise, Eric Lauer is a better pitcher than he gets credit for.

14. New York Yankees (22 points)

Lesser Stars (High WAR): SS Gleyber Torres (4.7 zWAR), 3B Miguel Andujar (2.9 rWAR)

Prospects (Lists): OF Jasson Dominguez (3), RHP Deivi Garcia (3), RHP Clarke Schmidt (2), SS Alexander Vargas (2), 2B Ezequiel Duran (1), OF Kevin Alcantara (1)

Especially now that he's back at shortstop, Gleyber Torres is this close to becoming the New York Yankees' next great superstar. This could also be a bounce-back year for Miguel Andujar, who had shoulder surgery last May. Because he's only 17, just don't expect to see Jasson Dominguez in the Bronx any time soon.

13. New York Mets (23 points)

Superstar (High WAR): 1B Pete Alonso (5.2 rWAR)

Lesser Star (High WAR): SS Amed Rosario (2.7 fWAR)

Prospects (Lists): SS Ronny Mauricio (3), C Francisco Alvarez (2), SS Andres Gimenez (2), 3B Brett Baty (1)

Pete Alonso is fresh off setting a new rookie record with 53 home runs, and Amed Rosario had a pretty good season in his own right in 2019. Also, don't overlook Dom Smith, who'll get a chance to play every day for the New York Mets if the National League adopts the designated hitter for 2020.

12. Miami Marlins (24 points)

Lesser Stars (High WAR): RHP Sandy Alcantara (3.0 rWAR), RHP Pablo Lopez (2.3 sWAR)

Prospects (Lists): RHP Sixto Sanchez (3), SS Jazz Chisholm (3), OF JJ Bleday (3), RHP Edward Cabrera (3), OF Jesus Sanchez (2)

Even if that's an overly bullish projection for Pablo Lopez, the Miami Marlins have to like how he and Sandy Alcantara fit into their young, talented rotation. They also have to like that they've built one of the very best farm systems in baseball.

11. Arizona Diamondbacks (25 points)

Lesser Stars (High WAR): RHP Zac Gallen (3.0 zWAR), C Carson Kelly (2.0 sWAR)

Prospects (Lists): OF Kristian Robinson (3), OF Alek Thomas (3), C Daulton Varsho (3), SS Geraldo Perdomo (3), OF Corbin Carroll (3)

Zac Gallen and Carson Kelly are overlooked rising stars at their positions, yet the main attraction here is surely the Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system. Even after those five headliners, there are still quality prospects like first baseman Seth Beer and right-handers Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas.