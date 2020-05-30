Triple H: Conor McGregor vs. Vince McMahon in WWE Is 'A Match Made in Heaven'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Triple H has a unique idea for a match featuring Conor McGregor and Vince McMahon one-on-one inside the squared circle.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Triple H said the Notorious One vs. the WWE Chairman with the winner getting the rights to a distinct walking style would be a "match made in heaven" (starts at 1:52):

McMahon's walk to the ring—known as the "Billionaire Strut"—is one of the most distinctive character features in professional wrestling history. It's a power strut that includes exaggerated use of the arms and legs.

McGregor has used the strut throughout his mixed martial arts career, and some have attributed the walk to him in recent years.

"I'm thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed," McGregor told reporters in January 2017 when asked for his thoughts about famous athletes in other sports using the walk.

McGregor has teased working with WWE in the past, so maybe the two sides can join forces at some point. Having a match against the 74-year-old McMahon might be out of the question, but the two would certainly be able to trade verbal barbs in the ring.