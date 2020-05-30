Triple H: Conor McGregor vs. Vince McMahon in WWE Is 'A Match Made in Heaven'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks to his corner after being introduced before facing Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Triple H has a unique idea for a match featuring Conor McGregor and Vince McMahon one-on-one inside the squared circle.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Triple H said the Notorious One vs. the WWE Chairman with the winner getting the rights to a distinct walking style would be a "match made in heaven" (starts at 1:52):

McMahon's walk to the ringknown as the "Billionaire Strut"is one of the most distinctive character features in professional wrestling history. It's a power strut that includes exaggerated use of the arms and legs.

McGregor has used the strut throughout his mixed martial arts career, and some have attributed the walk to him in recent years.

"I'm thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed," McGregor told reporters in January 2017 when asked for his thoughts about famous athletes in other sports using the walk. 

McGregor has teased working with WWE in the past, so maybe the two sides can join forces at some point. Having a match against the 74-year-old McMahon might be out of the question, but the two would certainly be able to trade verbal barbs in the ring.

