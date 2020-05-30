Texans' J.J. Watt Explains Why He Wouldn't Fight in MMA After NFL Retirement

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) encourages the crowd during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt won't make a move to mixed martial arts after his NFL career comes to an end.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Watt (6'5", 288 lbs) explained MMA isn't for him because he can't handle getting kicked in the lower leg (starting at 0:35): "You ever take a Razor Scooter to the ankle? That puts me out for three days! So I'm not looking to take anybody's shin to my shin."

Watt, 31, is an avid UFC fan and has participated in workouts at the Unbreakable Performance Center in Los Angeles run by Jay Glazer, Brian Urlacher and Lindsey Berg:

Throughout his NFL career, Watt has endured serious injuries, ranging from a torn pectoral muscle to a herniated disc in his back to a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg. He has been able to return to the gridiron and play at a high level from each of those setbacks.

Anyone who has ever seen an MMA fight when one of the combatants attacks his opponent's leg with shin kicks, though, understands the damage that can be done over a three- or five-round bout.

Video Play Button

Related

    Deshaun Watson Focused on Being 'Best Teammate' Amid Contract Talks

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Deshaun Watson Focused on Being 'Best Teammate' Amid Contract Talks

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Colin Kaepernick: Campaign to Pay for Legal Defense for Arrested MN Protesters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colin Kaepernick: Campaign to Pay for Legal Defense for Arrested MN Protesters

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Move the Texans Still Need to Make

    Last-minute additions that will make every team better

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    1 Move the Texans Still Need to Make

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report