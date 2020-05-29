Nike Releases 'Don't Do It' Campaign After Death of George Floyd

May 30, 2020

Nike released a new ad campaign Friday in the wake of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. 

The "Don't Do It" campaign urges people to not "turn your back on racism" and "be part of the change" in the world:

Protests have broken out across the country as a result of the deaths of all three individuals. Taylor, an EMT in Kentucky, was shot and killed by police in March when officers were executing a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. 

Per CNN's Kay Jones, Carma Hassan and Leah Asmelash, Taylor's mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police officers involved on the grounds that they "should have called off their search of Taylor's apartment because a suspect police were looking for had already been arrested by other officers executing a warrant at a separate location."

Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia's Brunswick neighborhood in February when two men confronted him while he was out jogging. The shooting gained national attention earlier this month when video footage was released online. 

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis when a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck after he was put in handcuffs and was lying face down on the ground. The four officers involved were fired by the department. 

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Friday that Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, was arrested and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. 

