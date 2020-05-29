Ex-NBA Player Royce White Gives Speech at Protests After George Floyd's Death

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 30, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Royce White #30 of the Enemies dribbles the ball in the second half against the Power during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Allstate Arena on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former NBA player Royce White was among those who organized a peaceful protest in Minneapolis on Friday in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, 46-year-old George Floyd, who died while in police custody last Monday.

Per CNN, video showed a 44-year-old white officer, Derek Chauvin, subdued Floyd by placing his knee on his neck for a prolonged period despite Floyd's pleas that he was in pain and couldn't breathe.

Mike Max of CBS 4 Minnesota reported that White and ex-football player Darrell Thompson led a protest that started at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings. Robert Klemko of the Washington Post reported that the protest started with around 200 people but grew into thousands.

That group took a knee on Hennepin Bridge. Once there, White gave a speech, per Tyler Davis of the Des Moines Register, before heading onto I-35.

White was a first-team All-Big 12 member at Iowa State in 2012. He was born and raised in Minneapolis.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: NBA Format Expected Thursday

    ◾️ Format likely includes 20-22 teams ◾️ Board of Governors expected to approve Silver's recommendation next week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Format Expected Thursday

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Eyeing July 31 Return

    Adam Silver told Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date to resume play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Eyeing July 31 Return

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Discussed 4 Restart Scenarios

    • 16 teams: Directly to playoffs • 20: Group/stage play • 22: Games to determine seeding, play-in tourney for final seed(s) • 30: 72-game regular season, with play-in tourney

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Discussed 4 Restart Scenarios

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA GM Survey Results Revealed

    Survey polling GMs on return-to-play formats revealed 75% voted for a play-in games, 25% voted for group stage

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA GM Survey Results Revealed

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report