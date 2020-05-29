Knicks Rumors: NY Focusing on Surrounding RJ Barrett with Complementary Players

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have a potential star to build around in RJ Barrett, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 draft.

But the team is now determined to fill out the roster around him this offseason, per SNY's Ian Begley. That means bringing in shooters who can space the floor and help improve the team's fourth-worst shooting percentage this year.

Begley mentioned a lead guard as one option but also noted that big men need to have some range as well for new president Leon Rose's team:

"Prior to Leon Rose taking over, other areas of need identified by New York's front office/scouts included a forward who can stretch the floor.

"One person in touch with members of the organization at the time said part of the thinking for the club's offseason was centered around finding players who complement rookie RJ Barrett."

That's apparently still on the agenda, per Begley: "An SNY source said finding a forward who can knock down a shot—in the draft or free agency—is one item on the Knicks' list.

The Knicks held a 21-45 record when the NBA season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.