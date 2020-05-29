Lions' Kerryon Johnson's Brother Kerron Stranded in Romania Due to COVID-19

Jason Vorhees/Associated Press

Former Belmont University guard Kerron Johnson said Thursday he's been stuck in Romania for over two months because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, currently plays for Cluj-Napoca in the Romanian Liga Nationala. He told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel he's starting to fear he'll miss the birth of his first child with his wife eight months pregnant.

"To me, that's my worst fear," he said. "To not be there for his first breath and for my wife. That's my worry out of all this. I'll miss that moment. You don't get those moments back."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.