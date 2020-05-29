Lions' Kerryon Johnson's Brother Kerron Stranded in Romania Due to COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

Belmont guard Kerron Johnson (3) drives past Florida Gulf Coast guard Sherwood Brown (25) during the second half of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Macon, Ga. Belmont won 83-69. (AP Photo/Jason Vorhees)
Jason Vorhees/Associated Press

Former Belmont University guard Kerron Johnson said Thursday he's been stuck in Romania for over two months because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, currently plays for Cluj-Napoca in the Romanian Liga Nationala. He told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel he's starting to fear he'll miss the birth of his first child with his wife eight months pregnant.

"To me, that's my worst fear," he said. "To not be there for his first breath and for my wife. That's my worry out of all this. I'll miss that moment. You don't get those moments back."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    10 Lions players from 2019 on the 2020 roster bubble entering the summer

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    10 Lions players from 2019 on the 2020 roster bubble entering the summer

    Jeff Risdon
    via Lions Wire

    DeAngelo Hall: I'd Take Healthy Jordan Reed over Gronk

    NFL logo
    NFL

    DeAngelo Hall: I'd Take Healthy Jordan Reed over Gronk

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker: 'I'm not really worried about' the coronavirus

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker: 'I'm not really worried about' the coronavirus

    Fox News
    via Fox News

    Guaranteed Ways Lions Improve Their Pass Rush

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Guaranteed Ways Lions Improve Their Pass Rush

    SI.com
    via SI.com