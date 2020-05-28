Becky Lynch Shares Ultrasound Image in Seth Rollins Happy Birthday IG Post

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins speak onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on September 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

WWE star Becky Lynch shared an ultrasound image while celebrating the birthday of her fiance, Seth Rollins.

Lynch posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption: "This person right here is my favorite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world. I love you and can't wait to start this next crazy chapter with you. Happy Birthday"

The last photo was her latest ultrasound image:

Lynch shocked the WWE Universe when she opened Raw on May 11 by announcing she was pregnant.

The 33-year-old relinquished the Raw Women's Championship and took an indefinite leave of absence. She told People's Jason Duaine Hahn that she and Rollins are expecting their child in December.

"I've always, always wanted kids," she said. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

Lynch and Rollins announced their engagement last August.

Video Play Button

