Stephen Curry, Bill Belichick to Present at All-Mohawk Valley All-Stars Awards

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The All-Mohawk Valley All-Stars awards show in Utica, New York, will have some extremely qualified presenters when it kicks off on June 18.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will both take part in the ceremony.

"We are so excited for our local athletes, coaches and schools to have their names and achievements announced by two of the greatest champions in sports today," Utica Observer-Dispatch sports editor James McClendon said. "To have prominent sports figures like Bill Belichick and Steph Curry be a part of our event, it’s just so incredible and something I think our student-athletes will remember for a very long time."

The two are only the latest sports icons to join this year's roster of guests. Venus Williams, Michael Phelps, Drew Brees, Wayne Gretzky, Gabby Douglas, Gary Woodland and Misty May-Treanor will also participate.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will present the award for Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Curry will announce awards for the best boys and girls basketball players, while Belichick will hand out Coach of the Year and Team of the Year awards for the high school sports season.

The show will be streamed live on uticaod.com/mvallstars at 6 p.m. ET on June 18.