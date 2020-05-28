Jon Jones Asking 'Absurd' Money for Francis Ngannou UFC Fight, Dana White Says

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news conference for the UFC 235 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. Jones will be allowed to fight at UFC 235 on Saturday despite two recent drug tests showing traces of a steroid metabolite, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, The commission affirmed its belief that the tests do not reflect new drug use and believes the two positive tests conducted Feb. 14 and 15 uncovered residual results from the drug intake that resulted in a 15-month suspension for Jones in 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White explained to ESPN's Brett Okamoto why a bout between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou will not happen in the immediate future. 

"For the amount of money [Jon Jones is] asking for, it's not gonna happen," White said Thursday. "You couldn't be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time."

Last Thursday, Jones tweeted the UFC was not willing to pay him additional money to move up to heavyweight and take on Ngannou in the potential superfight:

Ngannou tweeted on the same day, echoing those sentiments:

Okamoto noted the 26-1 Jones is "widely considered the greatest fighter of all time" and has a single loss that "came under highly controversial circumstances, when he was disqualified for throwing an illegal elbow in a fight he was dominating in 2009."

Still, moving up to heavyweight and taking on a knockout artist like Ngannou (15-3) would be a new test for the UFC light heavyweight champion.

While Jones defeated Dominick Reyes in February, Ngannou can land a knockout at a moment's notice. Eleven of his career victories have come by knockout, while four have come via submission. Still, it doesn't seem like this fight will happen anytime soon.

Video Play Button

Related

    Dana White: Conor McGregor's Next UFC Fight Hasn't Been Discussed

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White: Conor McGregor's Next UFC Fight Hasn't Been Discussed

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyron Woodley: ‘I went into a state of depression’ following Kamaru Usman loss

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Tyron Woodley: ‘I went into a state of depression’ following Kamaru Usman loss

    Damon Martin
    via MMA Fighting

    Billy Quarantillo Isn't Scared Of The Big Stage

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Billy Quarantillo Isn't Scared Of The Big Stage

    UFC
    via UFC

    Casey Kenney Embracing The Craziness

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Casey Kenney Embracing The Craziness

    UFC
    via UFC