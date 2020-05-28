Albert Pujols Dinner, Angels Diamond Club Box Seats Auction for $50K

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There will be a VIP experience with Albert Pujols at Angel Stadium awaiting the winner of Pujols' All In Challenge auction once Major League Baseball returns.

The auction closed at $50,000 Thursday night after beginning at $7,500 and attracting 28 bids.

According to Fanatics' official website, this is what the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer offered:

"Go to a Los Angeles Angels game and watch in style when you win 6 seats in the Diamond Club box and Batting Practice passes to get the up-close experience before the game. Albert Pujols is inviting you to a personal, behind-the-scenes tour of Angel Stadium, after which you and five (5) guests will watch the game in the Diamond Club box that features cushioned, spacious seating, in-seat service and access to the Diamond Club Restaurant & Lounge.

"After the game, you'll join Albert Pujols for dinner at the high-end Mastro's Steakhouse where you'll get the chance to talk with the 3-time NL MVP himself. Along with the luxury game-day treatment, you'll also get to take home game-used items to add to your official collection."

Pujols went All In on Tuesday:

Pujols began his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001. He immediately made his mark on the major leagues by earning Rookie of the Year. St. Louis won two World Series titles (2006, '11) with Pujols at the core. The six-time Silver Slugger left the Cards to sign a 10-year, $254 million contract with the Angels in December 2011.

Pujols hit .244/.305/.430 for 23 home runs and 93 RBI across 131 games last season, including a historic solo shot in May 2019:

Pujols returned to Busch Stadium for the first time since signing with the Angels last July:

The All In Challenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on April 14 with the goal to feed those in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

The initiative has raised over $52 million to be split between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.