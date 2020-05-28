DeAndre Hopkins Says 'It's Super Bowl or Nothing for Me' After Texans Trade

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins has been an elite receiver throughout his seven years in the NFL, but he is still looking for a championship.

"It's really Super Bowl or nothing for me," the wideout said Thursday on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby, lamenting his lack of team success with the Houston Texans.

The three-time All-Pro was traded from to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, which Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien justified by saying in April, "He had three years left on his deal, and he wanted a raise," per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Hopkins provided his side of the story Thursday.

"I just wanted to be compensated for what I was worth," the 27-year-old said. "Obviously, I was making little to nothing compared to where my play was. You know, it's a business."

According to Spotrac, Hopkins' 2020 cap hit of $12.5 million ranks just 14th among receivers. Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones has a cap hit of $20.4 million next season, which ranks No. 1.

Of course, Hopkins had already admitted any money discussion was really to force a trade, telling Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated that "asking for a little raise would lead to the outcome that I got."

Now he'll get a chance to play in an exciting Arizona offense.

He told Jalen & Jacoby:

"Obviously I've played with a lot of quarterbacks and put up great numbers being in offenses that weren't necessarily pass-first offenses. ... Of course I see my stats going up. We have other great receivers out there like Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and other guys out there, but I definitely see myself having one of my more productive seasons."

With a talented young quarterback in Kyler Murray and an offensive-minded head coach in Kliff Kingsbury, the Cards have a bright future.