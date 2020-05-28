Odell Beckham Jr. Jokes Playing as Johnny Manziel on LSU Scout Team Wore Him out

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is sticking to his day job.

The 27-year-old revealed Thursday that he was "tired affff" after playing quarterback for LSU's scout team to prepare the defense for then-Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel:

Beckham could be referring to either of LSU and Texas A&M's matchups on Oct. 20, 2012, or Nov. 23, 2013. LSU won both times—24-19 and 34-10, respectively. Manziel was held to 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in 2012 followed by 224 yards, one touchdown and two picks in 2013. Beckham combined for 85 yards on nine catches across both contests.

Manziel was named the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner before going 22nd overall to the Browns in the 2014 NFL draft. The 27-year-old was cut by Cleveland in March 2016 and has not played in the league since.

Beckham was selected 12th overall in the 2014 draft by the New York Giants, where he earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year and threw two touchdown passes in 2018 before getting traded to the Browns in March 2019:

As a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, Beckham has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in five of his six professional campaigns for a total of 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. Last season, his first as a Brown, saw him notch 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 74 catches.