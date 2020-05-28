Odell Beckham Jr. Jokes Playing as Johnny Manziel on LSU Scout Team Wore Him out

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 28, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is sticking to his day job. 

The 27-year-old revealed Thursday that he was "tired affff" after playing quarterback for LSU's scout team to prepare the defense for then-Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel:

Beckham could be referring to either of LSU and Texas A&M's matchups on Oct. 20, 2012, or  Nov. 23, 2013. LSU won both times—24-19 and 34-10, respectively. Manziel was held to 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in 2012 followed by 224 yards, one touchdown and two picks in 2013. Beckham combined for 85 yards on nine catches across both contests.

Manziel was named the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner before going 22nd overall to the Browns in the 2014 NFL draft. The 27-year-old was cut by Cleveland in March 2016 and has not played in the league since.

Beckham was selected 12th overall in the 2014 draft by the New York Giants, where he earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year and threw two touchdown passes in 2018 before getting traded to the Browns in March 2019:

Video Play Button

As a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, Beckham has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in five of his six professional campaigns for a total of 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. Last season, his first as a Brown, saw him notch 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 74 catches.

Related

    NFL Rule Proposal Results

    ❌ 4th-and-15th proposal tabled ✅ Three players can return from IR 📲 More rule changes here (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Rule Proposal Results

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Renews Madden Deal 🎮

    League and players’ union agree to a five-year extension with EA Sports, worth at least $1B to NFL and $500M to players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Renews Madden Deal 🎮

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chiefs, Mahomes Talking Deal

    KC and star QB begin negotiations on a long-term extension: ‘The result will be a deal unlike any other’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs, Mahomes Talking Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Flacco Willing to Mentor Darnold

    New Jets QB is 'fully embracing' being a mentor for Sam Darnold but still has the 'want' to be a starting QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Flacco Willing to Mentor Darnold

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report