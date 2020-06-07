Finn Balor Beats Damian Priest at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest in a grudge match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday night.

Balor landed Coup de Grace to Priest's back as Priest was doubled over. Sensing he'd need to do more to put Priest away, Balor scaled the turnbuckles again and delivered another Coup de Grace for the win.

The Irishman seemed poised to enter into a feud with Velveteen Dream several weeks ago, and they even had a match scheduled that likely would have decided Adam Cole's next challenger for the NXT Championship. The match never happened, though, as Balor got attacked backstage.

The Prince vowed to find out the identity of his attacker when he returned, but he took a detour to face Cameron Grimes after the up-and-coming Superstar talked some trash about him in a promo.

Balor was heavily favored to win their match on NXT TV on May 13 and seemed destined to do so until Priest showed up and hit him in the leg with a baton. That allowed Grimes to hit his opponent with the Cave In and pin him for what was likely the biggest victory of his career.

After costing Balor the match, Priest put a steel chair on the Irishman's neck and sat on it to apply pressure. While sitting over his prone body, Priest admitted to being his mystery attacker and reveled in the fact that he took him out.

A furious Balor called for an opportunity to get revenge against Priest at TakeOver: In Your House, and it wasn't long before the match was officially added to the card.

Priest continued to taunt The Prince with promos in the coming weeks, but his rival clearly had no sense of humor about the situation. Balor even accused Priest of trying to use him as a stepping stone or a means of becoming relevant after spending the past year "treading water."

While treading water may not be a completely accurate description of what Priest has been doing, it is true that he entered Sunday having fallen short in multiple big matches, including a recent NXT North American Championship bout against Keith Lee.

Balor doesn't have a title, but the angle of Priest being aware that a win over the Irishman would help him reach the next level was told well and added some stakes to what might have just been considered an undercard match otherwise.

As a former NXT champion, The Prince didn't have anything to prove entering Sunday's match, but there is no question that a win was needed to help him return to the title picture in the near future.

By virtue of his victory at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Balor can now move back up the card and perhaps inch closer to the main event scene, which is clearly where he belongs.

