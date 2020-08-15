Kenny Clark, Packers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $70M Contract Extension

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and defensive tackle Kenny Clark reportedly came to terms Saturday on a four-year, $70 million contract extension with a $25 million signing bonus:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported details of the record-setting deal:

Clark has developed into an interior force for the Packers. After a quiet rookie season in 2016 with 21 total tackles and no sacks, he registered 172 tackles and 16.5 sacks across the three-year span from 2017 through 2019.

"I think it's one of those situations where, I think they're going to want me here for a long time," the 24-year-old UCLA product told reporters in January. "I think I'm a stable player and I'm a core player here. I think they want me to be here and they're going to try to do everything they can to keep me here."

Clark's value is enhanced by the Packers' lack of other options at defensive tackle, which raised the importance of getting an extension done. Montravius Adams and Willington Previlon will provide depth at the position in 2020.

He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season, though he'd have been a candidate for the franchise tag. Green Bay avoided being forced to navigate that situation by getting the new deal in place.

Clark should remain a critical anchor of the team's defensive line for the duration of the contract.

The Packers are scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 13 when they visit U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.