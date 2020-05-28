Report: Carlos Gonzalez Released by Mariners; Had Signed Minor League Contract

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners have released Carlos Gonzalez after initially signing the outfielder to a minor league contract in February, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Seattle hadn't released any of its minor leaguers during spring training, which the coronavirus pandemic cut short, but team recently released more than 30 players, Heyman reported Thursday.

The three-time All-Star signed with Seattle on a one-year deal that would've paid him $750,000 plus performances bonuses if he made the team, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. He will instead become a free agent once again.

