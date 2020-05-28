Patrick Mahomes Rumors: Chiefs, QB Begin Talks on Contract 'Unlike Any Other'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have reportedly started negotiating a long-term contract. 

Per Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, negotiations between the two sides are underway "in some form," but it's "hard to know exactly where things stand" because neither side is talking about it. 

Mellinger noted the the deal will be "unlike any other," with Mahomes poised to become the "highest-paid player in NFL history."

