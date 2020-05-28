Patrick Mahomes Rumors: Chiefs, QB Begin Talks on Contract 'Unlike Any Other'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have reportedly started negotiating a long-term contract.

Per Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, negotiations between the two sides are underway "in some form," but it's "hard to know exactly where things stand" because neither side is talking about it.

Mellinger noted the the deal will be "unlike any other," with Mahomes poised to become the "highest-paid player in NFL history."

