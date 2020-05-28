Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski 'Can't Wait' for Full-Time Role After $21M Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

After coming on strong late in the 2019 season with the Chicago Bears, Nick Kwiatkoski was rewarded with a three-year contract worth up to $21 million from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Speaking to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, Kwiatkoski "can't wait" to prove that the Raiders investment will pay off:

"It's an opportunity that I feel like I've earned. I'm excited to see what I can do as the full-time guy. I've been through a lot of different changes, position changes and ups and downs in Chicago. So, to come in on Day 1 and be able to have a full season under my belt and show what I can do, I'm excited about it."

