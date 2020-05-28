Video: 'Jersey Shore' Star '24' Zack Clayton Restrains Jericho from Mike Tyson

Greg Allen/Associated Press

Several familiar faces were part of a wild brawl to close AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, and one that may have flown under the radar was Zack "24" Clayton of Jersey Shore fame.

During a pep rally for The Inner Circle, Chris Jericho called out former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to confront him over knocking him out on an episode of WWE Raw in 2010. Tyson was flanked by former MMA stars Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort.

Tyson, who presented Cody with the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing on Saturday, ripped his shirt off and flexed in Jericho's face, which set off a brawl.

As seen at the 3:40 mark of the following video, 24 was among those who were holding Jericho back as he attempted to get to Tyson:

Clayton, whose real name is Zack Carpinello, has become a recurring cast member on MTV's Jersey Shore and its related shows as part of his relationship with core cast member Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

In addition to his Jersey Shore role, Clayton is an independent wrestler in New Jersey and even took part in a tryout with WWE last year, per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

Clayton wasn't identified by the announcers during the brawl and was essentially used as an extra to help create a chaotic atmosphere, which was akin to the altercation between Tyson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on WWE Raw in 1998.

AEW has given no indication that Clayton is signed to the company, but his appearance on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite suggests that he is at least on the promotion's radar.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).