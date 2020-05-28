NBA 2K League Results: Piston GT Pick Up First Win, Wizards Sweep Celtics

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

It took an epic comeback, a one-point victory and a struggling opponent, but Pistons GT finally picked up their first NBA 2K League win of 2020, sweeping a Lakers Gaming squad that remains winless.

The victory kicked off another wild day in the league with Knicks Gaming, Wizards District Gaming, Celtics Crossover Gaming, Blazer5 Gaming, T-Wolves Gaming and Gen.G Tigers all in action.

Here's a look at how the teams fared Wednesday:

Results

Blazer5 Gaming def. Knicks Gaming: 71-66, 64-69, 69-57

Pistons GT def. Lakers Gaming: 68-58, 69-68

Wizards District Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming: 77-58, 66-45

T-Wolves Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers: 80-67, 75-72 OT

Recap

For the Pistons (1-2) to pick up their first win of the year, the team had to battle back from down 16 at halftime of Game 1. That proved no easy feat with Lakers point guard Sav scoring 42 points on 17-of-28 shooting. No other Laker had more than seven points in the opening contest.

Detroit, meanwhile, saw Charger x 704 post 24 points, while Ramo added another 22.

Los Angeles (0-6) didn't change its strategy much in Game 2, letting Sav take another 28 shots and rack up 47 points and falling by just one as the Pistons completed the sweep.

Blazer5 (4-0) continued their undefeated start by holding the Knicks (2-4) point guard Duck in check in all three games. The New York star combined for 65 points during the series, unable to keep pace with Portland's Mama Im Dat Man, who recorded games of 36, 31 and 35 points.

The Wizards (4-1) had no trouble getting by Celtics Crossover (0-1), blowing out their East Coast rival by a combined score of 143-103 with JBM continuing his stellar play and going off for 41 points by himself in Game 1 on 17-of-21 shooting.

T-Wolves Gaming (4-1) needed overtime in Game 2 against Gen.G (2-2) but still found a way to grab the win and stay near the top of the standings at 4-1.