Report: MLBPA Unhappy with League Restart Proposal, Calls It 'Disrespectful'May 28, 2020
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Major League Baseball players are reportedly quite unhappy with the league's latest financial proposal in an effort to start the shortened 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, a number of players who were "pretty galvanized" held a call on Wednesday and saw the economic offer as "disappointing" and "disrespectful." Heyman noted some don't even believe it is worth countering, while others view it as "part of [the] process" of collective bargaining.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Trevor Bauer Calls Out Scott Boras 😶
Reds righty rips superagent Scott Boras on Twitter: ‘Keep your damn personal agenda out of union business’