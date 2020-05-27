Report: MLBPA Unhappy with League Restart Proposal, Calls It 'Disrespectful'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Major League Baseball players are reportedly quite unhappy with the league's latest financial proposal in an effort to start the shortened 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, a number of players who were "pretty galvanized" held a call on Wednesday and saw the economic offer as "disappointing" and "disrespectful." Heyman noted some don't even believe it is worth countering, while others view it as "part of [the] process" of collective bargaining.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

