Report: MLBPA Unhappy with League Restart Proposal, Calls It 'Disrespectful'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A Washington Nationals bat and baseballs are seen before Game Seven of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Major League Baseball players are reportedly quite unhappy with the league's latest financial proposal in an effort to start the shortened 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, a number of players who were "pretty galvanized" held a call on Wednesday and saw the economic offer as "disappointing" and "disrespectful." Heyman noted some don't even believe it is worth countering, while others view it as "part of [the] process" of collective bargaining.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

