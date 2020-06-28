Cam Newton's Career Earnings After Reported Patriots Contract Worth Up to $7.5M

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cam Newton found a new home Sunday after reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots.



ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported the contract is "incentive-laden," and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Newton can earn as much as $7.5 million.

Newton had remained unsigned after the Carolina Panthers released him in March. He was in the final year of the five-year, $103.8 million extension he signed in 2015 and had been due to count for $21.1 million against the salary cap.

That deal accounted for a large chunk of his career earnings. According to Spotrac, Newton accumulated almost $121.4 million in total cash through his first nine seasons in the league. That total will rise to 128.9 million if he maxes out his newest contract.

From the moment Carolina parted ways with the 2015 MVP, it became clear he would have to accept a pay cut. Newton underwent shoulder surgery in January 2019 and was limited to two games in 2019 before getting injured and eventually undergoing foot surgery.

As free agency opened, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented teams from performing their own physicals, so any suitors were unable to gauge his recovery for themselves.

In general, this wasn't a great offseason to be a veteran quarterback looking for a job.

While he threw 30 interceptions, Jameis Winston was still the NFL's leading passer with 5,109 yards. He had to settle for a one-year deal to be Drew Brees' backup with the New Orleans Saints.

Likewise, the Cincinnati Bengals unsuccessfully shopped Andy Dalton around the league. After he was released in April, he joined the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he'll be the No. 2 option behind Dak Prescott.

Four quarterbacks went in the first round too, so the draft provided a route for teams looking to build around younger signal-callers.

Because he was so good so early, some fans might have lost perspective on Newton's age (31). He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2011. But his injury problems haven't helped that narrative. Questioning his long-term durability is fair considering his 934 carries are the most all-time for quarterback. He had to carry the Panthers offense for much of his time there, which put a lot of mileage on his body.

Still, Newton's replacement in Carolina showed how beneficial accepting a demotion can be. Teddy Bridgewater parlayed his two years with the New Orleans Saints (during which he made 14 appearances) into a three-year contract with the Panthers worth $33 million guaranteed and $63 million total.

In addition, age didn't preclude Philip Rivers and Tom Brady from cashing in this offseason. The 38-year-old Rivers inked a one-year, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and the 42-year-old Brady got $50 million over two years from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Newton can show he's healthy and remains effective with New England, then at least one more big payday could come his way in the future.