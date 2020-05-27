Baker Mayfield 'Moving in Silence,' Reportedly Turned Down Multiple Interviews

David Richard/Associated Press

After a disappointing 2019 season, Baker Mayfield is planning to stay as quiet as possible this year.

"It's just time to work, do our thing, instead of talking about it," the Cleveland Browns quarterback said Wednesday, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Mayfield has reportedly turned down multiple interview requests this offseason and is instead trying to improve his game.

"Right now, it's moving in silence, which is fine with me," he said. "That's how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage. Get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around."

Mayfield notably began his college career as a walk-on before winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He impressed during his rookie season, producing a 93.7 quarterback rating in 14 appearances and leading the Browns to a 5-2 record in the final seven games.

After Cleveland added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., among others, in the ensuing offseason, there were high expectations in 2019. Mayfield wasn't quiet leading up to last season, explaining that's just not his style.

"Quarterbacks, by the textbook, are supposed to be reserved, cool, calm, and collected," he told Clay Skipper of GQ. "I do it my own way."

He turned heads by shotgunning a beer at a Cleveland Indians game.

Mayfield's attitude has changed after the team floundered to a 6-10 record in 2019. The 25-year-old produced just a 78.8 quarterback rating, finishing second in the NFL with 21 interceptions.

It will be up to him to turn things around going into 2020.

"If I play better, our team is going to do better," he explained.