Browns' Baker Mayfield: My Performance This Season Will Impact Next Contract

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might only be approaching his third season in the NFL, but he knows his performance in 2020 could have significant consequences going forward.

In a conference call with reporters, Mayfield discussed his mindset heading into the season and how he's already keeping in mind his next contract:

