Torrey Smith Gives $20K College Scholarships to 7 Baltimore-Area HS Seniors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 14: Wide receiver Torrey Smith #82 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 14, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Torrey Smith surprised seven high school seniors with a $20,000 college scholarship courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens.

The applicants thought they were part of a follow-up interview for the scholarship, but Smith was there to tell them they had already won.

This is the 11th year the Ravens have handed out scholarships to local students, helping those who have displayed "remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service," per last year's release.

Smith, 31, spent his first four years with the Ravens, helping the team win a Super Bowl after the 2012 season. He bounced around the NFL for four more years, winning another title with the Philadelphia Eagles, before retiring in 2019.

He has since moved back to Baltimore and in February announced he was helping run a community center within the city.  

Video Play Button

Related

    Every Team's Smartest Offseason Move

    The move that has Ravens fans feeling good 📲

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Every Team's Smartest Offseason Move

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Five Players Who Could Replace Marshal Yanda at Right Guard

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Five Players Who Could Replace Marshal Yanda at Right Guard

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Hollywood Brown Due for Breakout Season

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Hollywood Brown Due for Breakout Season

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Inside Capital One's The Match

    From pant rips to rainstorms to wind sprints: behind-the-scenes stories from Tiger/Manning vs. Phil/Brady ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Capital One's The Match

    Sam Gilbert
    via Bleacher Report