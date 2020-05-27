Torrey Smith Gives $20K College Scholarships to 7 Baltimore-Area HS Seniors

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Torrey Smith surprised seven high school seniors with a $20,000 college scholarship courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens.

The applicants thought they were part of a follow-up interview for the scholarship, but Smith was there to tell them they had already won.

This is the 11th year the Ravens have handed out scholarships to local students, helping those who have displayed "remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service," per last year's release.

Smith, 31, spent his first four years with the Ravens, helping the team win a Super Bowl after the 2012 season. He bounced around the NFL for four more years, winning another title with the Philadelphia Eagles, before retiring in 2019.

He has since moved back to Baltimore and in February announced he was helping run a community center within the city.