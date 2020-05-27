J.J. Watt: Texans Contract Extension Isn't Necessary, 'Would Be the Wrong Move'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Despite having just two years remaining on his contract, J.J. Watt isn't thinking about an extension with the Houston Texans right now.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watt said a contract extension "isn't necessary" and asking for it now "would be the wrong move."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

