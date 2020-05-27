J.J. Watt: Texans Contract Extension Isn't Necessary, 'Would Be the Wrong Move'May 27, 2020
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Despite having just two years remaining on his contract, J.J. Watt isn't thinking about an extension with the Houston Texans right now.
Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watt said a contract extension "isn't necessary" and asking for it now "would be the wrong move."
