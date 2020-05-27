J.J. Watt: Texans Contract Extension Isn't Necessary, 'Would Be the Wrong Move'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Despite having just two years remaining on his contract, J.J. Watt isn't thinking about an extension with the Houston Texans right now. 

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watt said a contract extension "isn't necessary" and asking for it now "would be the wrong move."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Inside Capital One's The Match

    From pant rips to rainstorms to wind sprints: behind-the-scenes stories from Tiger/Manning vs. Phil/Brady ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Capital One's The Match

    Sam Gilbert
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Tweaks 4th-and-15 Proposal

    Teams can only use untimed 4th-and-15 opportunity instead of onside kick twice in regulation, not overtime

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Report: NFL Tweaks 4th-and-15 Proposal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_Gridiron Writers Have Hot Takes for 2020 🔥

    Bucs miss the playoffs? 7th seed makes SB? Our staff is just warming up 📲

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    @BR_Gridiron Writers Have Hot Takes for 2020 🔥

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Win the Race to the Bottom?

    B/R ranks the top 7 teams who could earn the No. 1 pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will Win the Race to the Bottom?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report