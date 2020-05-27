Magic's Mo Bamba Says He's Gained 28 Pounds in Hiatus: 'A Lot of It Is Muscle'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 26: Mo Bamba #5 of the Orlando Magic reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at State Farm Arena on February 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba said Tuesday he's successfully added nearly 30 pounds to his previously lanky seven-foot, 231-pound frame during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've worked my tail off during this quarantine," Bamba said in a virtual Q&A with fans. "I've taken this as an opportunity to really put on weight, really recover as far as getting rest and changing up my diet. I've been able to get a chef in and he drops off food occasionally. That's probably the biggest thing that helped me put on a lot of weight."

The 22-year-old New York City native is trying to turn a corner in his development after struggling to make an impact since the Magic selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

"This is going to sound weird, but I put on probably about 28 pounds since quarantine (started)," Bamba said with a laugh. "We did the whole body (composition) testing when we got back in (the practice facility) and I've only added about 2.5 percent body fat. So, a lot of it is muscle, and I can't wait to get back out there and work."

                 

