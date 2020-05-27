The Basketball Tournament 2020 Announces Format, Safety Plan Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 09: A basketball hoop and net are shown before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament announced Wednesday it's moving forward with plans for its 2020 event across 10 days in July with automatic disqualification for teams with a player who tests positive for COVID-19. 

Event founder Jonathan Mugar told ESPN's Myron Medcalf they are in the process of finding a location to hold the 24-team, single-elimination tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We feel we can absolutely put on a fun and safe event," Mugar said.

Here's a look at the safety rules that will be in place once players arrive to the host city:

                 

