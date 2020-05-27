The Basketball Tournament 2020 Announces Format, Safety Plan Amid COVID-19

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament announced Wednesday it's moving forward with plans for its 2020 event across 10 days in July with automatic disqualification for teams with a player who tests positive for COVID-19.

Event founder Jonathan Mugar told ESPN's Myron Medcalf they are in the process of finding a location to hold the 24-team, single-elimination tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We feel we can absolutely put on a fun and safe event," Mugar said.

Here's a look at the safety rules that will be in place once players arrive to the host city:

