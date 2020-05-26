Report: Athletics to Stop Paying Minor Leaguers' Weekly Stipend in June

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 22: General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will reportedly stop paying their minor league players in June.  

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the news Tuesday, noting the American League West team will stop providing a weekly stipend of $400 to minor leaguers at the end of May with the season suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passan noted other teams could make similar decisions in the coming days and suggested this is "a bad sign to start."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Sources: A's to undergo furloughs, salary cuts

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Sources: A's to undergo furloughs, salary cuts

    Alden Gonzalez
    via ESPN.com

    Stroman: 2020 MLB Season 'Not Looking Promising'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stroman: 2020 MLB Season 'Not Looking Promising'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Highest-Paid in MLB Get Biggest Cuts

    In owners’ latest proposal, salaries of highest-paid players in baseball would take biggest cuts, upwards of 60%

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Report: Highest-Paid in MLB Get Biggest Cuts

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Elephant Rumblings: Chester Farrow, longtime A’s scoreboard operator, dies at age 77

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Elephant Rumblings: Chester Farrow, longtime A’s scoreboard operator, dies at age 77

    Alex Hall
    via Athletics Nation