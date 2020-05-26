Report: Athletics to Stop Paying Minor Leaguers' Weekly Stipend in June

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will reportedly stop paying their minor league players in June.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the news Tuesday, noting the American League West team will stop providing a weekly stipend of $400 to minor leaguers at the end of May with the season suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passan noted other teams could make similar decisions in the coming days and suggested this is "a bad sign to start."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.