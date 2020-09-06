Report: Cameron Heyward, Steelers Finalizing 4-Year, $71.4M Contract Extension

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Cameron Heyward's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be continuing beyond 2020 as the two sides are nearing an agreement on a contract extension.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Heyward and the Steelers are finalizing a four-year, $71.4 million contract extension to keep the 31-year-old in the Steel City for years to come.

Heyward appeared to confirm the deal on Twitter:

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted Heyward is now set to earn $75.1 million over the next five seasons.

The six-year deal worth $59.2 million total Heyward signed in 2015 was due to expire after next season. He has spent his entire career with the Steelers since being selected No. 31 overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

After a slow start to his career, the Ohio State product has been one of the most valuable players on Pittsburgh's defense since 2014. He has recorded at least seven sacks in five of the past six seasons. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the previous three years and made the All-Pro first team in 2017 and 2019.

When Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2 last season, the defense kept Pittsburgh in playoff contention until the final week. That unit finished the year ranked fifth in points allowed (18.9 per game) and total yards allowed (304.1 per game).

Heyward is an anchor on the defensive line as a disruptive force in the passing game. He ranked second on the team with six pass breakups and third with nine sacks in 2019.

Even though he is on the wrong side of 30, he has shown no sign of slowing down. The veteran defensive end will continue to be a key player for Pittsburgh with a new deal in hand.