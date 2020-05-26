Ty Lawson Rips UNC HC Roy Williams for Allegedly Badmouthing Him to NBA GMs

North Carolina's Ty Lawson drives to the hoop during the championship game against Michigan State at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament Monday, April 6, 2009, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former North Carolina star Ty Lawson didn't take too kindly to allegations that Roy Williams supposedly badmouthed him to multiple NBA general managers. 

In a since-deleted Instagram story (h/t Tyler Thompson of Kentucky Sports Radio), Lawson accused Williams of talking "s--t about someone who won them a championship" when he played for the Tar Heels:

"[You're] weird... I got messages from 10 NBA GMs that said it came out your mouth ... That's why I don't f--k with Carolina or support anything y'all do. ... It's a blessing I don't open my mouth about s--t. They ask me why I don't show love to North Carolina ... Roy Williams knows why."

It's unclear when and what Williams may have said about Lawson. The 2008-09 ACC Player of the Year has been supportive of the Tar Heels basketball team on social media in recent years, liking and commenting on multiple posts during their NCAA tournament run in March 2016, per WSJS Sports Hub's Josh Graham (warning: contains profanity):

Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina under Williams from 2006-09. He led the program to a national title during his junior year, scoring a game-high 21 points in the Tar Heels' 89-72 win over Michigan State in the championship game. 

Video Play Button

After winning the championship, Lawson declared for the 2009 NBA draft. He was selected No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who subsequently traded him to the Denver Nuggets. 

Lawson played nine fulls seasons in the NBA—averaging 12.7 points and 6.0 assists—for the Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings before heading to China to play for the Shandong Golden Stars. He came back to the NBA to play 96 minutes across five playoff games for the Washington Wizards in 2018.

He returned to China for the 2018-19 season and is now a member of the Fujian Sturgeons.

