Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird to Co-Host 2020 ESPYs Remotely

Allison Farrand/Getty Images

The 2020 ESPYs will take place as scheduled June 21 at 9 p.m. ET, but the ceremony will have a different vibe because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Associated Press, United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe, three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will all serve as hosts for the remote broadcast.

"We liked the idea of having athletes from diverse sports that represent something for every fan," ESPY producer Jeff Smith told the AP. "We're finding ways to make this feel really connected to the audience. They're so ready to reach out to this community."

The AP also noted that rather than honoring excellence in sports achievement over the past 12 months, the two-hour event will be used to celebrate heroism and humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

Some traditional ESPY awards will still be given out, including the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Pat Tillman Award for Service and Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Winners won't be announced ahead of time, with producers hoping to call them live during the broadcast so they can find out when the audience does.