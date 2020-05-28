Best, Worst and Outrageous MLB Stat Leaders, Standings of Simulated 2020 Season

0 of 11

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is not currently happening. Except, it is. Sort of.

While games aren't yet being played, they are being simulated. There's even a simulation going on at Baseball Reference—the Internet's foremost curator of baseball data—that is getting results via the latest iteration of Out of the Park Baseball.

Because these results include standings and statistics for individual hitters and pitchers, we thought we'd take a close look at 10 shocking developments and analyze them through a real-world lens.

Is any of this information useful? Not really. But it's delightfully weird. And to paraphrase something a wise man once said: When the going gets weird, the weird get to work.