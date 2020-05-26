Vince McMahon Won't Bid on XFL Assets Amid League's Bankruptcy Filing

More than one month after the XFL's parent company filed for bankruptcy, league owner Vince McMahon won't bid on the assets.

In a bankruptcy court filing Tuesday (via ESPN's Kevin Seifert), McMahon said in his deposition that he's "not going to be a bidder" amid claims from the unsecured creditors committee that the WWE chairman would attempt to buy back the XFL without fully paying back debtors. 

               

