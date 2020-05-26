Vince McMahon Won't Bid on XFL Assets Amid League's Bankruptcy Filing

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

More than one month after the XFL's parent company filed for bankruptcy, league owner Vince McMahon won't bid on the assets.

In a bankruptcy court filing Tuesday (via ESPN's Kevin Seifert), McMahon said in his deposition that he's "not going to be a bidder" amid claims from the unsecured creditors committee that the WWE chairman would attempt to buy back the XFL without fully paying back debtors.

