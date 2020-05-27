B/R NFL Staff Roundtable: Early Hot Takes for the 2020 NFL Season

0 of 6

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

The hot take gets something of a bad rap in sports.

Yes, some in the industry will say or write anything that pops into their heads that they believe will get a reaction, without basing that take in reality. They do so because far more often than not it works—getting that reaction (usually a heated one) is rather the point.

But hot takes can be a good thing too. Controversial opinions start conversations that get people both talking and thinking. And given that we have precious few sports to watch (Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" was a nice diversion, but it was just one day), talking about sports is the best we've got.

With that in mind, the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report gathered recently to fire up their Easy Take Ovens and offer some piping-hot takes for the 2020 season. Some went with teams. Others chose players. And at least one went the Cinderella route.

So settle in, put on some pot holders (can't have any burned fingers) and let's get cooking.

The writers who participated in this piece are, in order of submission: NFL Analyst Gary Davenport, NFL Features Lead Writer Tyler Dunne, NFL National Lead Writer Mike Freeman, NFL Analyst Brad Gagnon, NFL Analyst Brent Sobleski and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.