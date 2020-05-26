Report: Dolphins Not 'Opposed' to Tua Tagovailoa Playing If He Earns Opportunity

Uncredited/Associated Press

Ryan Fitzpatrick is "likely" to open the 2020 NFL season as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback, but the front office reportedly "isn't opposed" to rookie Tua Tagovailoa taking over the job during the campaign.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Monday the Dolphins are keeping their options open in case Tagovailoa "impresses coaches" after injuries cut short his final season with Alabama.

