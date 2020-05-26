Report: Dolphins Not 'Opposed' to Tua Tagovailoa Playing If He Earns Opportunity

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

FILE - At left, in a Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in an Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Fitzpatrick is spending his coronavirus lockdown in Arizona with his wife and seven children, and hoping to get a chance soon to begin mentoring first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Ryan Fitzpatrick is "likely" to open the 2020 NFL season as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback, but the front office reportedly "isn't opposed" to rookie Tua Tagovailoa taking over the job during the campaign.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Monday the Dolphins are keeping their options open in case Tagovailoa "impresses coaches" after injuries cut short his final season with Alabama.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Anonymous NFL GM: Cam Newton's 'Decline Is Evident'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Anonymous NFL GM: Cam Newton's 'Decline Is Evident'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Devonta Freeman Not Looking to Retire

    Former Falcons RB set record straight in a now deleted tweet: 'I got 10 more years in me'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Devonta Freeman Not Looking to Retire

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Anonymous HC: Onside Kick Alternative Could Lead to Clock Manipulation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Anonymous HC: Onside Kick Alternative Could Lead to Clock Manipulation

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Taylor Rapp's Workout Is Insane 😰

    Rams safety worked out for 18 straight hours and biked almost 103 miles this past weekend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Taylor Rapp's Workout Is Insane 😰

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report