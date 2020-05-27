Ranking the Top 7 Candidates to Earn the No. 1 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

1 of 7

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The New York Jets sit at a crossroads and realistically could go in either direction.

They got off to a miserable 1-7 start last season, but they finished with a 6-2 second-half surge. Quarterback Sam Darnold missed three games because of mononucleosis, which didn't help matters.

The Jets played well down the stretch, particularly on defense. However, they're a candidate to land the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 for two main reasons.

First, general manager Joe Douglas invested heavily in the offense this offseason, particularly the front five. The Jets could have new starters at four if not all five positions along the offensive line. How will it hold up?

This unit must try to come together in the midst of the current global circumstances. Incorporating a mostly new offensive line and the offseason additions of wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims may be too much for the maturing Darnold to overcome.

The AFC East also features the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, both of whom made the playoffs last season. The Miami Dolphins showed last year that they can exceed expectations, too.

The Jets aren't without talent, but they could nevertheless crater in head coach Adam Gase's second season.