Report: NBPA's Michele Roberts Calling Players, Detailing Talks for NBA's Return

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 6: NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts speaks to the crowd as she takes part in the 2019 NBA Finals Cares Legacy Project as part of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 6, 2019 at the Ira Jinkins Recreation Center in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, is in the process of speaking with NBA players to lay out the details on proposals for the restart of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass confirmed Saturday the league has held discussions with The Walt Disney Company to move games to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Play would tentatively resume in late July.

While Bass' statement represented progress, nothing has been made official.

One of the biggest questions is how many franchises would actually be involved in any resumption.

Although the Golden State Warriors are the only team mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, many will sensibly argue Golden State's fellow cellar dwellers stand to gain little from playing out what's likely to be an abbreviated regular season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday on Get Up! the NBA could fast forward right to the postseason. Along with that, the league may abandon the traditional conference format and seed the teams No. 1 through No. 16 (0:57 mark):

Video Play Button

Inviting only 16 teams to Orlando would make sense since it would limit the potential spread of the coronavirus. The season would end more expediently as well, thus mitigating the consequences for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Windhorst, along with colleagues Bobby Marks and Tim Bontemps, explained on The Hoop Collective Podcast how player compensation is tied to the regular season.

Players are already receiving less money on their paychecks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation of games would mean potentially losing a portion of their salaries completely.

As much work as the NBA has done to lay the groundwork for its return, a number of logistics remain unresolved.

Related

    NBA's Greatest Playoff Comebacks Since 2000

    @BR_NBA staff discusses the best playoff turnarounds in recent history

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Greatest Playoff Comebacks Since 2000

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Beal on 'The Last Dance': 'Damn, I Feel Like Mike Sometimes'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Beal on 'The Last Dance': 'Damn, I Feel Like Mike Sometimes'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Breakups Where Everyone Wins

    Five splits that would be best for both sides ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Breakups Where Everyone Wins

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Sports World Honors Service Members on Memorial Day

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sports World Honors Service Members on Memorial Day

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report