Re-Drafting the 2007 NFL Draft

The 2007 NFL draft class has long been thought of as one of the best in recent memory.

Back in 2017, Robert Mays of The Ringer called it the best of the previous decade. In 2016, NFL.com ranked the class as the seventh-best of all time.

It's a loaded group featuring a handful of surefire Hall of Famers, whether it's running back Adrian Peterson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson or offensive tackle Joe Thomas. It's also all the more remarkable given that the quarterback class that year was awful. No. 1 overall pick JaMarcus Russell is widely considered one of the biggest busts in league history.

But what if the Oakland Raiders weren't saddled with that mega-bust? Who would the first overall pick have been? And given the benefit of knowing how the players would fare as professionals, how much different would the first round have looked?

That's what we're here to find out. We've relegated draft-day trades (only those that took place beforehand remain) to the dustbin of history and have taken a pass back through the first round of that loaded 2007 draft, which now includes a grand total of zero quarterbacks.

The Oakland Raiders are on the clock. Again.