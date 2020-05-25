Ranking MJF and the 8 Biggest Breakout Stars of AEW’s 1st Year

0 of 8

Credit: AEW/Lee South

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, got off to a rough start in AEW.

Repeatedly referred to as a dentist, she became a punchline for fans who sarcastically asked one another whether they knew Baker's day gig. That she struggled to connect with audiences and was, admittedly, hesitant in the ring following a concussion suffered at July's Fight for the Fallen did not help matters.

Then came a heel promo, cut on board the Jeri-Cruise in January, in which she made fun of commentator Tony Schiavone for his job at Starbucks. That one promo was exactly what Baker needed to grow, evolve and break out.

A newly minted heel, she popped up on shows on a seemingly weekly basis, not to wrestle but to insult Schiavone, fans and the women's division. On the April 8 episode of Dynamite, she battled Hikaru Shida in a high-stakes singles match, during which she broke her nose.

The images of her smile cutting through the blood that poured from her nose was so effective it was turned into the promotion's hottest-selling T-shirt.

Unfortunately, an injury suffered just prior to Double or Nothing put Baker out of action. Hopefully, it does not halt her momentum as she was quickly developing into one of the best heels on the roster.