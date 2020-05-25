Police Video of Ex-NBA'er Cliff Alexander's Arrest Leaked; Cop Talks HS Ranking

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA - JANUARY 10: Cliff Alexander #22 of the Wisconsin Herd handles the ball against the Texas Legends during the NBA G League Showcase Game 5 on January 10, 2018 at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
Randy Belice/Getty Images

Police video of former NBA forward Cliff Alexander's arrest on weapons charges was made public and features an officer recognizing him from his time as a high school star.

Alexander was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop May 6 in Chicago. One officer recognizes Alexander as "that hooper," and the pair discuss his high school ranking, per TMZ Sports.

"I remember that s--t," the officer said. "... You went to Kansas, right?"

Alexander was the No. 4 ranked prospect in the 2014 high school class, per 247Sports. He and Jahlil Okafor were considered two of the best Chicago prospects in recent memory, expected to join Anthony Davis and Jabari Parker as future NBA stars from the city.

While Davis became a superstar, things did not work out the same for Okafor, Parker and Alexander. Okafor and Parker have carved out careers as role players, while Alexander played in only eight NBA games after a disappointing one-year stint at Kansas.

Alexander now plays for Le Mans Sarthe Basket in France. He is due back in court in July on the weapons charge.

