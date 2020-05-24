Call of Duty 2020: Chicago Huntsmen's Top Plays, Prize Money

Call of Duty 2020: Chicago Huntsmen's Top Plays, Prize MoneyMay 25, 2020
They say that good things come in threes, but in the Call of Duty League, good things seem to come in twos.
In this weekend's Seattle Surge Home Series, the Chicago Huntsmen's recently reunited twins, Prestinni and Arcitys, got the tournament victory over the London Royal Ravens and their own set of twins: Skrapz and wuskin.
After Prestinni and Arcitys decided to part ways, the former found success with the Florida Mutineers and the latter with the Huntsmen, who went 10-1 to start the season. Both teams won a weekend tournament, and each player seemed to be in peak form.
But over the past weeks, Prestinni was benched by the struggling Mutineers, and the Huntsmen began rotating starters during a disappointing 2-3 stretch. With both teams in flux, a transfer was organized and now, following Prestinni's first weekend starting alongside his brother, the Huntsmen are back on top of the league standings with 180 CDL points and a second tournament win.
Group Play
Friday, May 22
Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 1 Paris Legion
Los Angeles Guerrillas 2 - 3 London Royal Ravens
Optic Gaming Los Angeles 2 - 3 Minnesota Rokkr
New York Subliners 3 - 1 Seattle Surge
Saturday, May 23
Minnesota Rokkr 0 - 3 Chicago Huntsmen
New York Subliners 0 - 3 London Royal Ravens
Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3 - 1 Paris Legion
Seattle Surge 1 - 3 Los Angeles Guerrillas
Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3 - 0 Minnesota Rokkr
Los Angeles Guerrillas 1 - 3 New York Subliners
Finals Bracket
Sunday, May 24
Optic Gaming Los Angeles 2 - 3 London Royal Ravens
New York Subliners 1 - 3 Chicago Huntsmen
Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 1 London Royal Ravens
Full schedule and standings available here.
Immediately assuming a starting spot, the versatile Prestinni joined a stacked lineup consisting of Envoy, FORMAL, Scump and Arcitys.
In the weekend's group stage, Prestinni's debut was aided by Scump's indomitable clutch factor, as the SMG star clutched a calm 1 v. 2 in Chicago's match against Paris.
Paris isn't the most impressive team to beat, but the Huntsmen further proved their mettle against the upsurging Subliners in Sunday's semifinals—with their communication seemingly on point despite the short time this lineup has had to coalesce.
Of course, finding cohesion is easy when you have a player like Scump who finds clutches so comfortable. He had yet another 1 v. 2 clutch to cement Chicago's momentum against New York.
After thrashing a similarly upsurging, recently revamped London roster in the finals, the Huntsmen moved to 16-4 on the season and will get another chance in two weekends to grab a larger pile of the league's $6 million prize pool in the Minnesota Rokkr Home Series.
Tiger, Peyton Win. Raise $20M 🙌
Tiger and Peyton Manning beat Mickelson and Tom Brady to win Capital One’s The Match and raise $20M for COVID-19 relief 💰