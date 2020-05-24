Call of Duty 2020: Chicago Huntsmen's Top Plays, Prize Money

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

They say that good things come in threes, but in the Call of Duty League, good things seem to come in twos.

In this weekend's Seattle Surge Home Series, the Chicago Huntsmen's recently reunited twins, Prestinni and Arcitys, got the tournament victory over the London Royal Ravens and their own set of twins: Skrapz and wuskin.

After Prestinni and Arcitys decided to part ways, the former found success with the Florida Mutineers and the latter with the Huntsmen, who went 10-1 to start the season. Both teams won a weekend tournament, and each player seemed to be in peak form.

But over the past weeks, Prestinni was benched by the struggling Mutineers, and the Huntsmen began rotating starters during a disappointing 2-3 stretch. With both teams in flux, a transfer was organized and now, following Prestinni's first weekend starting alongside his brother, the Huntsmen are back on top of the league standings with 180 CDL points and a second tournament win.

Group Play

Friday, May 22

Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 1 Paris Legion

Los Angeles Guerrillas 2 - 3 London Royal Ravens

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 2 - 3 Minnesota Rokkr

New York Subliners 3 - 1 Seattle Surge

Saturday, May 23

Minnesota Rokkr 0 - 3 Chicago Huntsmen

New York Subliners 0 - 3 London Royal Ravens

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3 - 1 Paris Legion

Seattle Surge 1 - 3 Los Angeles Guerrillas

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3 - 0 Minnesota Rokkr

Los Angeles Guerrillas 1 - 3 New York Subliners

Finals Bracket

Sunday, May 24

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 2 - 3 London Royal Ravens

New York Subliners 1 - 3 Chicago Huntsmen

Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 1 London Royal Ravens

Immediately assuming a starting spot, the versatile Prestinni joined a stacked lineup consisting of Envoy, FORMAL, Scump and Arcitys.

In the weekend's group stage, Prestinni's debut was aided by Scump's indomitable clutch factor, as the SMG star clutched a calm 1 v. 2 in Chicago's match against Paris.

Paris isn't the most impressive team to beat, but the Huntsmen further proved their mettle against the upsurging Subliners in Sunday's semifinals—with their communication seemingly on point despite the short time this lineup has had to coalesce.

Of course, finding cohesion is easy when you have a player like Scump who finds clutches so comfortable. He had yet another 1 v. 2 clutch to cement Chicago's momentum against New York.

After thrashing a similarly upsurging, recently revamped London roster in the finals, the Huntsmen moved to 16-4 on the season and will get another chance in two weekends to grab a larger pile of the league's $6 million prize pool in the Minnesota Rokkr Home Series.