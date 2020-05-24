Video: Tom Brady Sinks Amazing Shot from Fairway During Capital One's The Match

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady wasn't feeling it early in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday at Medalist Golf Club, but it sure looks like he found his stroke.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sunk this incredible birdie on the No. 7 hole, bringing the proverbial house down in the process:

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Right Arrow Icon

"Mom and Dad, I love you very much," Brady said after hitting the shot in a mock acceptance speech. "My wife, my kids, I love you."

Brady's NFL colleagues, among others, were justifiably impressed:

It's been a day of extremes for Brady, with some of his lows downright hilarious:

Capital One's The Match pitted Brady and Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, with $10 million being raised for COVID-19 relief efforts. And Brady alone has provided plenty of entertainment.