Video: Tom Brady Sinks Amazing Shot from Fairway During Capital One's The Match

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the seventh green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady wasn't feeling it early in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday at Medalist Golf Club, but it sure looks like he found his stroke.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sunk this incredible birdie on the No. 7 hole, bringing the proverbial house down in the process:

Video Play Button

"Mom and Dad, I love you very much," Brady said after hitting the shot in a mock acceptance speech. "My wife, my kids, I love you."

Brady's NFL colleagues, among others, were justifiably impressed:

It's been a day of extremes for Brady, with some of his lows downright hilarious:

Capital One's The Match pitted Brady and Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, with $10 million being raised for COVID-19 relief efforts. And Brady alone has provided plenty of entertainment.

