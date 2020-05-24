Drew Brees, Sergio Garcia Challenge Winners of Capital One's The Match

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

A set of challengers has emerged to take on the winners of Capital One’s "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday.  

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and PGA star Sergio Garcia said they want a shot at the winning pair on Twitter, with Brees going so far as to jokingly call it the semifinal:

Sunday's matchup is pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, all in the name of raising $10 million for COVID-19 relief. And Manning and Brady wasted little time starting the trash talk:

Brees would likely bring the spice as well if he were given the chance to take on the winners. It's a match NFL and golf fans alike would enjoy seeing. 

