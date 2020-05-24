Drew Brees, Sergio Garcia Challenge Winners of Capital One's The Match

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

A set of challengers has emerged to take on the winners of Capital One’s "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and PGA star Sergio Garcia said they want a shot at the winning pair on Twitter, with Brees going so far as to jokingly call it the semifinal:

Sunday's matchup is pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, all in the name of raising $10 million for COVID-19 relief. And Manning and Brady wasted little time starting the trash talk:

Brees would likely bring the spice as well if he were given the chance to take on the winners. It's a match NFL and golf fans alike would enjoy seeing.