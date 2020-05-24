Kobe Bryant's Ring Gifted to Mom Pamela to Celebrate Title Wins Sells for $206K

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

A ring purchased by Kobe Bryant for his mother, Pamela, to commemorate the Lakers' 1999-2000 championship sold for $206,080 at a recent auction.

TMZ Sports reported the 14-karat gold and diamond ring was sold by Goldin Auction after a private collector owned them for seven years.

The rings, and other memorabilia, were initially sold to the collector for $280,000 in 2013. They were packaged together after Pamela and Joe Bryant attempted to sell several pieces of memorabilia, leading to Kobe filing a lawsuit against his parents.

An agreement was eventually reached for Kobe's parents to sell six items, including the rings. A similar ring gifted to Joe Bryant is also expected to be up for auction.

Kobe Bryant was one of nine people who died in a January helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Several Bryant items have been up on the auction block, fetching sky-high totals since the Lakers legend's tragic death.