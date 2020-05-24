Kobe Bryant's Ring Gifted to Mom Pamela to Celebrate Title Wins Sells for $206K

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant attends an NCAA women's college basketball game between Long Beach State and Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2094 in Long Beach, Calif. The Oregon won 81-45. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

A ring purchased by Kobe Bryant for his mother, Pamela, to commemorate the Lakers' 1999-2000 championship sold for $206,080 at a recent auction.

TMZ Sports reported the 14-karat gold and diamond ring was sold by Goldin Auction after a private collector owned them for seven years.

The rings, and other memorabilia, were initially sold to the collector for $280,000 in 2013. They were packaged together after Pamela and Joe Bryant attempted to sell several pieces of memorabilia, leading to Kobe filing a lawsuit against his parents.

An agreement was eventually reached for Kobe's parents to sell six items, including the rings. A similar ring gifted to Joe Bryant is also expected to be up for auction.

Kobe Bryant was one of nine people who died in a January helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Several Bryant items have been up on the auction block, fetching sky-high totals since the Lakers legend's tragic death. 

