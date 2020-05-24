Kyle Larson Wins World of Outlaws Race Following NASCAR Ban for Racist Remark

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 07: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 McDonald's Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 07, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kyle Larson continues to find success on the race track even outside of NASCAR.

The driver won Saturday's World of Outlaws race in Pevley, Missouri, getting $20,000 from the win in the dirt-track event.

"This win means so much personally," Larson said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I can't even describe it."

Larson had spent parts of eight seasons in NASCAR's Cup Series but was suspended indefinitely and fired from Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur during a live-streamed internet broadcast.

He found a home in World of Outlaws, which returned to action earlier in May without fans. Spectators returned Friday in a race that saw Larson finish second by 0.189 seconds. He earned the checkered flag one day later.

