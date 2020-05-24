Cowboys' Aldon Smith, Ravens' Robert Griffin III to Read to Kids for Charity

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III are among the NFL players who joined Merging Vets and Players' charity initiative by reading books to children.

Smith, who was reinstated by the NFL last week after missing the last four seasons because of off-field issues, said reading to children was his way of giving back.

"It just goes along with what I'm into and what I'm about, and that's using my time to help others, and I enjoy doing it, and if it can help others, that's just a plus," Smith told TMZ Sports. "So this is just one way I can be a source of help."

Merging Vets and Players is run by WorkForce Software CEO Mike Morini and Fox Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer. The story hour takes place every "couple of weeks," according to Morini.

You can see the full ambassador board on the organization's website.