Ranking the 7 Best Decisions Since the End of the 2020 NFL Draft

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders added much-needed experience at cornerback. Trayvon Mullen, who's going into his second season, and rookie first-rounder Damon Arnette projected as Week 1 starters.

Without on-field practices because of coronavirus-related restrictions, rookies may find it difficult to prepare for in-game action. Players won't use a lack of physical reps as an excuse, but teams should have reasonable expectations for their newcomers.

Prince Amukamara could keep the starting seat warm for Arnette, who will eventually have a shot to lock down the position.

Amukamara hasn't logged an interception in three of the last four seasons. Yet he's still effective in coverage. In 2019, the nine-year veteran broke up 10 passes and allowed only two touchdowns in 15 starts.

Furthermore, Amukamara sensed a fit within defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's scheme, per Kyle Martin of the Raiders' official website:

"With Paul's defense, I followed him when he was at Cincinnati and you can see the guys are aggressive, and he likes for his guys to press and I think that's where I flourish. I'm one of, if not the best, corners in press, man-to-man coverage in the league and I have the tape to show that, which is why I'm saying that so boldly."

Amukamara has the most starting experience within the Raiders' cornerback group. Arnette and Mullen can learn from the veteran as the former earns or waits his turn to enter the starting lineup.