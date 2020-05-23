Troy Vincent: NFL Expecting Full Stadiums Until Medical Community Says Otherwise

Paul Harding/Getty Images

While the league is keeping plenty of options on the table, the NFL is still considering a scenario where stadiums are at capacity for the 2020 season.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said on The Team 980's The Brian Mitchell Show the league will change its approach on the advice of medical professionals (via NBC Sports Washington):

"We are planning to have full stadiums until the medical community tells us otherwise. Now remember when we're talking—we're talking about September, August, September. So there's a lot that can happen here. So we're planning for full stadiums.

"We also know that we have to plan for half stadiums. Three-quarters. So we're planning for all of these different scenarios. But first and foremost, we're making every effort, working with the medical community, if we can have those stadiums with all people until they tell us otherwise when that time comes, that's our plan. That's our plan of action."

