Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo Reportedly to Headline UFC Fight Night in June

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 24, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Jessica Eye walks to the octagon in her women's flyweight bout during the UFC 245 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC has its next main event locked in with women's flyweight fighters Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo meeting in the Octagon on June 13 at UFC Fight Night, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto

A full fight card has yet to be released, and it's unclear where the fight will be held. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    MMA News Roundup 📰

    • Jones vs. Ngannou not likely • Fight Island may be ready by June • May 30 event announced

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA News Roundup 📰

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    ‘Here’s Jan’: Jan Blachowicz calls out Jon Jones in hilarious Tweet

    MMA logo
    MMA

    ‘Here’s Jan’: Jan Blachowicz calls out Jon Jones in hilarious Tweet

    Lewis Mckeever
    via Bloody Elbow

    Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar targeted for UFC event on July 11

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar targeted for UFC event on July 11

    Guilherme Cruz,Damon Martin
    via MMA Fighting

    UFC full fight video: Dominick Cruz avenges loss to Urijah Faber in rematch

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC full fight video: Dominick Cruz avenges loss to Urijah Faber in rematch

    MMA Fighting Newswire
    via MMA Fighting