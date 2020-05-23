Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo Reportedly to Headline UFC Fight Night in June

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC has its next main event locked in with women's flyweight fighters Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo meeting in the Octagon on June 13 at UFC Fight Night, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

A full fight card has yet to be released, and it's unclear where the fight will be held.

